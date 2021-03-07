Alleging assault, engineering student files complaint against Telangana Home Minister Mahmood Ali's grandson

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A student of the Muffakham Jah College of Engineering and Technology (MJCET) has filed a complaint with the Hyderabad Police against the grandson of Telangana Home Minister, Mahmood Ali.

The incident took place on Saturday on the premises of the college where Furqan Ahmed is pursuing B.Tech. MJCET is located in the Banjara Hills area under the Panjagutta Police limits.

While the cops have denied receiving any complaint, the complainant identified as Riyan told the media that he was assaulted by a group of around 15 students, including Furqan Ahmed. He alleged that Furqan often throws his weight around to intimidate and attack fellow students by saying that he is the grandson of Mahmood Ali.

Riyan said that he was standing along with around two other students outside a building inside the college premises when Furqan and the group attacked him.

This is not the first time that Furqan Ahmed has raked up controversy for the alleged abuse of the authority of his grandfather.

In 2019, he was in the eye of a storm after a TikTok video of him went viral. In the video, he was seen sitting atop the bonnet of a Telangana Police vehicle and his friend is seen mouthing a dialogue, threatening and ordering a senior police officer to respect Furqan Ahmed.