Fighting till the final whistle

VV Balakrishna By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a few days, Telangana will witness the culmination of high-pitched campaigns for two Graduates’ MLC seats — a matter of pride and power for some, that of survival for others. Express takes a look how candidates from major political parties may fare in the elections...

Will the ruling TRS open its account in the multi-cornered Mahbubnagar-Rangareddy-Hyderabad Graduates’ Legislative Council this time? While the BJP is determined to retain power with sitting MLC N Ramchander Rao vigorously campaigning in the constituency, the TRS is confident of grabbing the seat by fielding Surabhi Vani Devi, the daughter of former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao. Meanwhile, former MLC of the constituency Prof K Nageshwar Rao is posing a challenge to the BJP and TRS candidates, as he enjoys support from graduates, teachers and other government employees. The Congress party, which has fielded former Minister G Chinna Reddy, is making all-out efforts to reclaim its past glory.

With over five lakh voters spread across 10 districts, the major contenders are leaving no stone unturned to meet as many of them as possible. “Of the five lakh voters, around two lakh would vote for the TRS. The 1.95 lakh women voters will also support our candidate Surabhi Vani Devi, the lone woman candidate in the fray,” claimed Finance Minister T Harish Rao, who is shouldering the responsibility of TRS’ campaigns in erstwhile Rangareddy district.

Ramchander Rao, meanwhile, is certain that he would hold the seat this time too, as he believes that the graduates, employees and teachers are unhappy with the ruling TRS for failing to fill vacancies in the government sector and abide by the First Pay Revision Commission.

However, the anti-establishment vote may be shared by Prof Nageshwar Rao too, as several teachers’ unions affiliated to the Left parties supported his candidature in the polls.The Congress is mainly banking on its traditional vote bank. It remains to be seen who would emerge victorious in the high-decibel campaign, which is considered a rehearsal for the 2023 Assembly polls.

Jumbo ballot boxes

Size: 610 mm x 610 mm x 760 mm with a slit of 150 mm x 15 mm on top of the box

Empty ballot boxes will be shown to polling agents before voting begins

These will be locked with two padlocks which will be sealed with cloth and wax in the presence of the agents

Polling agents will sign on the seals

After voting, the slit on top of the box will be sealed with an iron strip in the presence of the agents

How to vote

Voters will be given a violet sketch pen and ballot paper

They should write ‘1’ in the ‘Order of Preference’ column next to the name of the candidate. This would be their first preference

They can write ‘1’ only next to the name of one candidate

Voter can have several preferences. For example, if there are five candidates and only two are preferred, the voter can mark his/her choices from one to five against the candidates of their choice

They can indicate their preferences for the remaining candidates by writing 2, 3, 4, 5 in the said column