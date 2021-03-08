STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Hyderabad man seeks US visa from MEA to perform father’s last rites

Published: 08th March 2021 09:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th March 2021 09:53 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad-based Mohammed Abdul Wahed, 55, was recently killed in a car accident in Texas, USA. He is survived by a son in America, who has not been dealing well since his father’s death and needs urgent intervention.

Another son of Wahed, who stays in Hyderabad, is appealing to the Ministry of External Affairs to grant him a visa to visit USA on humanitarian grounds so that he can take care of his brother and perform the last rites of his father.

Mohammed Abdul Yaseen, Wahed’s second son, is a resident of Chatta Bazar. Recently, he approached the MEA and informed authorities that his father met with an accident on January 26 and was admitted in UT Health Tyler Hospital in Texas. He passed away on February 4, and was buried the day after. 

“After my father’s death, my younger brother went into a state of shock and depression and was unable to handle the situation. My presence is required there. I had approached the US Consulate in Hyderabad with all required documents but my application was rejected,” Yaseen said. 

He urged the MEA to intervene in the matter and urge the US Embassy in Delhi to grant him visa on humanitarian grounds so that he can attend the final rites of his father. Local reports cite that a major crash occurred at the overpass at N Beckham Avenue in the Tyler area of Texas, which caused Wahed’s death.

