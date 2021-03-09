STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Cyberabad Police bust interstate burglary gang, 11 held

The Cyberabad police, on Monday, busted a Parthi gang (from Madhya Pradesh) and arrested 11 persons, including a boy, at Medchal.

Published: 09th March 2021 09:10 AM

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The Cyberabad police, on Monday, busted a Parthi gang (from Madhya Pradesh) and arrested 11 persons, including a boy, at Medchal. The police detected 20 house burglaries the gang committed in different parts of the city. Police also recovered stolen property worth Rs 1.40 lakh. Meanwhile, four other members of the gang, who played a key role in the offences, are still at large. 

Police said a major portion of stolen properties is in the possession of these absconding miscreants and that special teams have been deployed to nab them as well. Officials are also probing the role of this gang in various offences reported in different parts of northern Telangana and also in AP, Karnataka and Maharashtra.

Hailing from Madhya Pradesh, they would carry deadly weapons such as knives to defend themselves during the crimes, police said. Since on the lookout, they are constantly on the move and live in makeshift tents in isolated localities on the city outskirts. They came to Medchal in December, 2020, and had been living there since then.

