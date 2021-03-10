Art campaign against rape attracts urban youth

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD : Encouraged by active participation of youth and civil society, #DNAFightsRape–Save the Evidence awareness campaign launches a nationwide creative challenge called ‘Art for Freedom’. The initiative seeks to transform the way our society deals with survivors of rape & sexual violence, shifting the accountability from the survivor to the perpetrator.

Supported by leading United Nations entity for gender equality & women empowerment, UN Women India and Girl Up (UN Foundation),along with reputed academic institutions like National Institute of Fashion Technology, Delhi (NIFT) and Symbiosis Institute of Business Management, Pune (SIMB),this drive aims to stir the power of creativity and influence of art on the society to bring a positive change.

‘Art for Freedom’ calls on all citizens –especially students, artists, designers, and creative professionals –to step forward and channelise their anger, frustration, despair, and the range of emotions they experience whenever they hear about a brutal rape.The goal is to harness the power of art to compel a rethink of the status quo and create a society where women, children, and diverse genders are free from constant fear. Only when regressive mindsets change, and the focus turns from the rape survivor to the sexual offender, can we build public confidence in the ability of the criminal justice system to bring the guilty to justice with modern forensic science & technologies like DNA.

Nishtha Satyam, Deputy Country Representative, UN Women India said, “It is imperative to change socio-cultural and behavioural norms that perpetuate gender inequality and the normalization of violence against women. Art plays a crucial role in shaping culture and perceptions. We call upon you to join the ‘Art for Freedom’ campaign and strengthen the collective voice to end violence against women, girls, and diverse genders through the medium of Art”.

Neeti Banga, Associate Professor, NIFT Delhi added, “The power of critical thinking and creative expression is still untapped. The world needs kind hearts with inclusive mindsets. Be the voice! Express concerns for strong social issues through art,drama,music,dance, and touch the heart of humanity.This metamorphosis will help catalyse the emergence of new empathetic expressions and solutions, which today’s Youth can drive. We are delighted to be associated with this cause and look forward to extending our support to bring the message home”.

This challenge entails creation and submission of original works of art where participants are free to choose their preferred form and medium of expression such as paintings, sketches, sculptures, garments, poems, music recordings, and graffiti, as long as entries can be captured and shared digitally. Entries will be screened and shortlisted under artist and non-artist categories. Nominations will be announced on April 15, World Art Dayand best works will be displayed in a Virtual Art Showcase. Selection will be based on final jury evaluation comprising distinguished individuals from art, design, public policy, law, social justice and academia.