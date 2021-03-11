Baby born with 'mermaid syndrome' in Hyderabad hospital dies within two hours due to deformities

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The doctors at the Petlaburj Maternity Hospital in Hyderabad delivered a baby with a rare congenital condition called mermaid syndrome.

The birth took place at 7 PM on Wednesday. Unfortunately, within two hours of the delivery, the infant died due to severe malformations.

Scientifically, the rare condition is called Sirenomelia wherein the lower spine and limbs are fused into one another.

According to the Hospital Superintendent, the defects were likely not detected before, making the case more complex.