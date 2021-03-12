STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

ED arrests Hyderabad-based trader for diverting 250 kg gold

The gold was procured duty-free by the accused from nominated agencies like Metals and Minerals Trading Corporation of India and Diamond India Ltd.

Published: 12th March 2021 09:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th March 2021 09:15 AM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuffs, crime

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Enforcement Directorate (ED), on Thursday arrested Preet Kumar Agarwal, a city-based gold trader under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, in connection with diversion of gold weighing around 250 kg meant for export, into the domestic market. 

The arrest comes after the agency conducted searches at five different locations in Hyderabad, following investigations by the Directorate of Intelligence (DRI), Kolkata relating to the diversion of gold jewellery meant for export. 

During the searches conducted by ED, incriminating documents, valuables and records were recovered and seized, which also indicate large-scale hawala transactions being carried out by accused. It has also been found that the accused have acquired assets in the name of other people. Further investigation is in progress, a release from ED said.

The gold was procured duty-free by the accused from nominated agencies like Metals and Minerals Trading Corporation of India and Diamond India Ltd. It was being sold illegally to various persons in the domestic territory to evade Customs duty as well as to generate and launder huge proceeds of crime. Investigations by the DRI further revealed that gold weighing around 250 kg had been diverted by the accused in the domestic area. The DRI had earlier filed criminal complaints under Sections 132 and 135 of the Customs Act.

Accused also involved in hawala transactions

During its searches, the ED seized incriminating documents, valuables and records, which also indicate large-scale hawala transactions being carried out by the accused. The accused also seem to have acquired assets in the name of other people 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
ED Preet Kumar Agarwal Money Laundering Act
India Matters
A security guard assists an elderly woman after she was administered Covishield COVID-19 vaccine in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Spike in daily Covid cases as India logs in 23,000 new infections
Elderly Indians wait to receive their COVID-19 vaccines at a government hospital in Mumbai, India, Friday, March 5, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Maharashtra Covid surge: Experts blame rural polls, public apathy
Trees on a road in Hyderabad (File photo | PTI)
Toxic city: Hyderabad home to multiple contaminated sites, says CPCB
On the road for six months despite WFH, online classes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rains in Delhi. (Photo | Twitter)
Delhi receives rainfall; Temperature and air quality drop once again in national capital
The blast that claimed two lives at Tyche bulk drug chemical industry at Autonagar near Sarpavaram village in East Godavari district on Thursday | Express
Blast due to excess heat at chemical factory in Andhra Pradesh, 2 dead
Gallery
CPM on Wednesday announced the list of candidates for the Kerala Assembly elections. 27-year-old SFI leader Sachin Dev is the youngest CPM candidate in the poll fray while three others are also below the age of 30. (File Photo | BP Deepu, EPS)
Kerala assembly elections: CPM pin hope on these youngsters to upset UDF giants
Kerala Congress (M) has finalised their candidates for 11 out of the 13 seats allotted to them by the LDF for the upcoming Kerala assembly polls. While the party chief Jose K Mani himself is in the fray, Babu Joseph will fight from Perumbavoor. Here are a
Kerala assembly elections: LDF's Kerala Congress(M) finalises candidates for 12/13 seats
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp