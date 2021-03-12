University of Hyderabad to allow 2,000 students in classes
HYDERABAD: The University of Hyderabad (UoH) has decided to carry out the next phase of reopening of its campus for enabling in-person academic activities by allowing an additional 2,000 students to return to the campus. The return will be entirely voluntary and the university will continue teaching-learning activities online for those who wish to remain home.
UoH Vice-Chancellor had approved the recommendations of the task force headed by Prof Vinod Pavarala to permit the return of all terminal semester post-graduate students who will complete their programmes and graduate in June. Additionally, all PhD students, except those who joined in 2020-21, can come back to resume their research work on the campus.
All students returning to the campus must produce a Covid-negative RT-PCR test report, sign an undertaking, and spend a minimum of three days in isolation facility at the campus. Students returning from the six States where there is a surge in cases — Maharashtra, Kerala, Karnataka, Punjab, Haryana and Gujarat — are required to spend seven days in isolation.