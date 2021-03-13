STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Telling stories through his music

“Music was always on my mind, but the pandemic gave me time to put my music out there,” says the youngster who moved from Pune to Hyderabad six months back.

Published: 13th March 2021 08:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th March 2021 08:38 AM   |  A+A-

By Tamanna S Mehdi
Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The Covid-19 pandemic and the resultant lockdowns since March 2020 has been a blessing in disguise for some people, as it has given them a chance to pursue and hone their passions and hobbies. Twenty-five-year-old Siddhant Pillai, a lawyer by profession is one such person who took this time to focus on his first love – music. “Music was always on my mind, but the pandemic gave me time to put my music out there,” says the youngster who moved from Pune to Hyderabad six months back.

His latest release, 007 on March 1 is receiving rave critical reviews. Since May 2020 he has released a three-track mini-album and eight singles. His music is deeply rooted in hip-hop, but he ensures that no two tracks sound the same. Siddhant also writes his own lyrics. His day job is working as a legal associate under an advocate and he lives in the Financial District. Wake up, Go and brush your teeth now, Take a bath, Get to work, It’s the week now... Siddhant says, “I wrote it for everyone working a nine-five job, and for every independent artist who has a day job like me. I want this track to be the first thing people listen to before starting their day.” The track which has jazz and hip hop elements and a beautiful saxophone riff has been mixed and mastered by Yash Patil.

On the name of his single, he comments: “The track is titled 007 because the music has you feeling like James Bond and 007 is also my area code.” Siddhant’s tryst with music started when he was gifted a keyboard by his parents when he was nine years old. He has done a music certification from Trinity College London and continued to self-learn, playing in his high school band, ‘Battle of the Bands’. He takes inspiration from bands such as The Doors, Scorpions, Pink Floyd, and The Beatles whom he first heard when he was ten years old, “and was instantly hooked.” For him, “Music was never genre-specific,” so he consumed all -- from Mozart to Megadeth. Siddhant’s music is rooted in hip hop, jazz, rap, and blues. “My current sound is an amalgamation of what I grew up on,” he says.

His previous songs, just like his latest, are based on different ideas, and some inspired by his personal situations. The track Sheelavati, a hip hop/rap number talks about ideas ranging from sati to capitalism and love. Rozgaar is about his experiences as a lawyer. Ethereal is about his credibility as a rapper. Rowdy, an EDM/Rap/Hindustani classical track has a punchy hook and beautiful drop. “I released Ekaant after moving to Hyderabad and when I started experimenting with Urdu. P.U.N.E discusses the drug problem in the city.

About Toxic, a Hindustani classical/ Rap, he says, “Because we are all toxic in someone’s story.” And his Hip hop album has three tracks telling three stories about three people on the tracks titled Hope, Baatein and Split. “Being a lawyer and an artiste, come together to make my identity whole and the balancing act is fun,” says Siddhant who also plays the keyboard. Describing himself as an artist whose music isn’t defined by genre, he has a few more singles and an album lined up, which will shift into different genres.

— Tamanna S Mehdi tamanna @newindianexpress.com @tamannamehdi

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Siddhant Pillai
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Deboard passengers not adhering to Covid: DGCA tells airlines
A health worker prepares to administer COVISHIELD vaccine to an elderly man at a government hospital in Noida. (Photo | AP)
With over 20 lakh doses, India records highest single-day COVID-19 vaccinations
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Almost 90 per cent of cases in Mumbai from high-rises
Janaki Anand with her family
Meet the little skating wonder from Kerala who went viral on internet

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
Haryana: Vets extract 71kg of waste found in stray cow's stomach
Senior Citizens getting first dose of Covid 19 Vaccine at the Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality hospital in New Delhi on Monday. Express Photo byParveen Negi
Pune sees fresh curbs in light of rising COVID-19 cases; schools to be shut till March 31
Gallery
A man takes a picture of his parents posing at C V Raman General Hospital in Bengaluru, after they get their vaccine shot. (Photo | Shriram B N, EPS)
Women's Day vibes to poll campaign heat, here are the best pictures of the week
Wasim Jaffer was the hero of Indian Twitterati yet again when he gave a befitting reply to former England captain Micheal Vaughan's attempt to mock Indian cricket team.
Witty Wasim Jaffer destroys rude Michael Vaughan on Twitter: Here are the foreign-born cricketers playing for England 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp