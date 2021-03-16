STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Fake cops with fake guns rob youngsters of Rs 2.5 lakh

Unidentified persons impersonated cops and robbed around Rs 2.50 lakh from a group of youngsters at Medchal.

Published: 16th March 2021 08:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th March 2021 08:21 AM   |  A+A-

money, currency, economy

(Representational Photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Unidentified persons impersonated cops and robbed around Rs 2.50 lakh from a group of youngsters at Medchal. One of the suspects offered to play cards with the victims at a lodge. As they gathered in the lodge, the suspect’s associates, pretending to be cops and armed with dummy pistols, threatened the victims and robbed money from them.

Medchal Inspector M Praveen Reddy said a case had been registered. According to the police, the victims I Manikanta, Srihari and Samson are friends residing in Medchal. On Sunday afternoon, their common friend Akhil called Manikanta and asked them to come to a lodge to play cards, where a person named Sudhakar was arranging the game.

While they were playing at the lodge, two men posing as cops barged into their room. One of them was carrying a lathi and had a pistol-like object strapped to his waist. The men beat the victims with lathis, threatened them with dire consequences, snatched their phones and collected around `2.50 lakh cash from them. The men then sent the victims to meet a non-existant Inspector. When the victims left, the accused, including Akhil, also left the lodge. When they did not return, the victims realised that they were duped.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Fake cops fake guns
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Disregard for rules: How spike in south zone pushing up Bengaluru's Covid tally
Congress flag used for representational purpose only
Black day if Bill is passed, says Congress; Centre going by SC directive, asserts BJP 
Security personnel deployed at former Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu's residence in Hyderabad in view of CID notices served in Amaravati Land Scam case. (Photo | R V K Rao, EPS)
Amaravati land scam: CID asks Chandrababu Naidu to appear before it on March 23
Beware! This deadly bacteria is thriving in Hyderabad lakes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Health workers collect samples for Covid-19. (File Photo | Madhav K, EPS)
Is India staring at a new Covid-19 wave?
Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Hassan (File Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
INTERVIEW | It’s opportunity, not opportunism: Kamal Haasan on contesting Tamil Nadu polls
Gallery
Banking services such as cash withdrawals, deposits, cheque clearances and remittances were impacted across public sector banks on Monday. (Photo | K.Sundar)
Nationwide bank strike enters Day Two as employees protest against proposed privatisation of two state-owned lenders
Who runs the Grammys? Women. The 63rd Annual Grammys was a record-making night with four women perfommers winning the top four prizes and creating history in their own rights as well. Check out some of the important wins of the night (Photo | AP)
Grammy 2021: Beyonce, Taylor Swift, Megan Thee Stallion and Billie Eilish make history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp