Fake cops with fake guns rob youngsters of Rs 2.5 lakh

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Unidentified persons impersonated cops and robbed around Rs 2.50 lakh from a group of youngsters at Medchal. One of the suspects offered to play cards with the victims at a lodge. As they gathered in the lodge, the suspect’s associates, pretending to be cops and armed with dummy pistols, threatened the victims and robbed money from them.

Medchal Inspector M Praveen Reddy said a case had been registered. According to the police, the victims I Manikanta, Srihari and Samson are friends residing in Medchal. On Sunday afternoon, their common friend Akhil called Manikanta and asked them to come to a lodge to play cards, where a person named Sudhakar was arranging the game.

While they were playing at the lodge, two men posing as cops barged into their room. One of them was carrying a lathi and had a pistol-like object strapped to his waist. The men beat the victims with lathis, threatened them with dire consequences, snatched their phones and collected around `2.50 lakh cash from them. The men then sent the victims to meet a non-existant Inspector. When the victims left, the accused, including Akhil, also left the lodge. When they did not return, the victims realised that they were duped.