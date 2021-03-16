STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Jharkhand man held for stock market fraud

The accused person was produced in a court here on Monday.

Published: 16th March 2021 07:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th March 2021 07:56 AM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuffs, crime

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The marketing intelligence team of Hyderabad cyber crimes have arrested a man named Shivam Shantanu Singh, a resident of Bokaro Steel City in Jharkhand, for cheating a person to the tune of Rs 20 lakh by promising the latter to invest the money in UK stocks. The accused person was produced in a court here on Monday.

According to police, they received a complaint from a person belonging to Tilaknagar, wherein he stated that a man who identified himself as Narendra Kumar cheated him of Rs 20 lakh by offering to trade the money in UK securities on his behalf. The accused promised him that there would be a return of 15 per cent every month and asked the complainant to transfer the money into an account.Based on the complaint a case was registered.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
cyber crimes Jharkhand stock market fraud
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Disregard for rules: How spike in south zone pushing up Bengaluru's Covid tally
Congress flag used for representational purpose only
Black day if Bill is passed, says Congress; Centre going by SC directive, asserts BJP 
Security personnel deployed at former Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu's residence in Hyderabad in view of CID notices served in Amaravati Land Scam case. (Photo | R V K Rao, EPS)
Amaravati land scam: CID asks Chandrababu Naidu to appear before it on March 23
Beware! This deadly bacteria is thriving in Hyderabad lakes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Health workers collect samples for Covid-19. (File Photo | Madhav K, EPS)
Is India staring at a new Covid-19 wave?
Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Hassan (File Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
INTERVIEW | It’s opportunity, not opportunism: Kamal Haasan on contesting Tamil Nadu polls
Gallery
Banking services such as cash withdrawals, deposits, cheque clearances and remittances were impacted across public sector banks on Monday. (Photo | K.Sundar)
Nationwide bank strike enters Day Two as employees protest against proposed privatisation of two state-owned lenders
Who runs the Grammys? Women. The 63rd Annual Grammys was a record-making night with four women perfommers winning the top four prizes and creating history in their own rights as well. Check out some of the important wins of the night (Photo | AP)
Grammy 2021: Beyonce, Taylor Swift, Megan Thee Stallion and Billie Eilish make history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp