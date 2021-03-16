STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Let’s normalise the saree

The series features diverse demography of Indian women each from diverse parts of the country with various body types and various personality types who get creative with their weaves.

Published: 16th March 2021 07:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th March 2021 07:35 AM   |  A+A-

Bathukamma sarees manufactured at the power looms in Sircilla town under Rajanna Sircilla district for distributing them on the occasion of Bathukamma festival in the State (Photo |EPS)

Image for representational purpose

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: If you’ve suddenly spotted a lot of gorgeous women bloggers sporting sarees with the hashtag #normalisethesaree, they are all on a mission to convince that the saree can be an everyday wear too. The campaign by Hyderabad-based saree brand Kankataka, Jubilee Hills, appeals to the modern Indian women to not limit it at a wedding or a pooja and adorn it on irrespective of a special occasion like on just another day at work or a Sunday brunch with her friends to normalise wearing a saree.

The series features diverse demography of Indian women each from diverse parts of the country with various body types and various personality types who get creative with their weaves. Among the participating bloggers are Summiyya, from House of Misu, Tina, from The Image Code, Swati Mukund, Neha Menghwani, the Curl Girl, Rupali and Rosi Das. ‘We have created a channel for livelihood for weavers spread across 40 weaving clusters of India. We believe it is our duty to support Indian handlooms and sarees as it is an integral element of Indian Culture”, said Anirudh Kankatala, Director of the city brand.

The series features diverse demography of Indian women each from diverse parts of the country with various body types

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
saree
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Disregard for rules: How spike in south zone pushing up Bengaluru's Covid tally
Congress flag used for representational purpose only
Black day if Bill is passed, says Congress; Centre going by SC directive, asserts BJP 
Security personnel deployed at former Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu's residence in Hyderabad in view of CID notices served in Amaravati Land Scam case. (Photo | R V K Rao, EPS)
Amaravati land scam: CID asks Chandrababu Naidu to appear before it on March 23
Beware! This deadly bacteria is thriving in Hyderabad lakes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Health workers collect samples for Covid-19. (File Photo | Madhav K, EPS)
Is India staring at a new Covid-19 wave?
Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Hassan (File Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
INTERVIEW | It’s opportunity, not opportunism: Kamal Haasan on contesting Tamil Nadu polls
Gallery
Banking services such as cash withdrawals, deposits, cheque clearances and remittances were impacted across public sector banks on Monday. (Photo | K.Sundar)
Nationwide bank strike enters Day Two as employees protest against proposed privatisation of two state-owned lenders
Who runs the Grammys? Women. The 63rd Annual Grammys was a record-making night with four women perfommers winning the top four prizes and creating history in their own rights as well. Check out some of the important wins of the night (Photo | AP)
Grammy 2021: Beyonce, Taylor Swift, Megan Thee Stallion and Billie Eilish make history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp