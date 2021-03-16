Let’s normalise the saree

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: If you’ve suddenly spotted a lot of gorgeous women bloggers sporting sarees with the hashtag #normalisethesaree, they are all on a mission to convince that the saree can be an everyday wear too. The campaign by Hyderabad-based saree brand Kankataka, Jubilee Hills, appeals to the modern Indian women to not limit it at a wedding or a pooja and adorn it on irrespective of a special occasion like on just another day at work or a Sunday brunch with her friends to normalise wearing a saree.

The series features diverse demography of Indian women each from diverse parts of the country with various body types and various personality types who get creative with their weaves. Among the participating bloggers are Summiyya, from House of Misu, Tina, from The Image Code, Swati Mukund, Neha Menghwani, the Curl Girl, Rupali and Rosi Das. ‘We have created a channel for livelihood for weavers spread across 40 weaving clusters of India. We believe it is our duty to support Indian handlooms and sarees as it is an integral element of Indian Culture”, said Anirudh Kankatala, Director of the city brand.

