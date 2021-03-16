Ola, Uber drivers cry foul over apathy of firms

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: OLA and Uber drivers in the city are dissatisfied with their platforms for not dealing with customer redressal properly. According to a recent study on cab drivers from Hyderabad and Kolkata by the Tata Institute of Social Sciences, Hyderabad, customer-related grievances which are generally reported by the drivers to the platforms are often ignored.

The study, called ‘The Platform Economy — A case study on Ola and Uber from the driver partners’ perspective,’ stated that an oft repeated complaint from the driver-partners (DPs) was that the while the platforms ignored their complaints, on the other hand, they would downgrade their ratings or block their app access in case a customer filed a complaint against them.

“To get the app unblocked, the DPs have to visit the nearest office of the platform and explain their side of the story. After having spent at least half a day there, they are either successful in getting their access reinstated or are forced to leave the platform altogether,” it added.

Drivers are also unsure about the action taken against customers who refuse to pay the agreed-upon fare. Other than the recurring complaint that platforms “were biased towards customers”, they also accused such platforms of not being involved in anything other than providing rides. “They do not come to help in case of problems with the police, nor do they listen to the DPs in disputes with customers,” the study added.