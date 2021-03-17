STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
All culprits involved in Bhainsa riots will be brought to book, says IG Nagi Reddy

The accused involved in the cases were identified based on CCTV footage and CDR analysis.

Published: 17th March 2021 09:29 AM

Police detain Bajrang Dal activists who tried to stage a protest regarding the Bhainsa riots, near the DGP’s office in Hyderabad on Tuesday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The police department will investigate the recent violence that erupted in Bhainsa impartially,” said Y Nagi Reddy, Inspector General of Police, North Zone. “The culprits, whichever organisation they belong to, will be arrested. Presently, the situation is under control. There is no truth in the allegations of bias on the part of the police department. We appeal to the people of Bhainsa to help maintain the communal harmony in the town,” he added.

On March 7, communal violence broke out at Bhainsa, leading to damage to property and injuries to over 12 persons including the police. Explaining the reasons for the violence, Nagi Reddy said that two youths Thota Mahesh and Dattu Patel (members of the group Hindu Vahini), hit a youngster Rizwan from behind while he was walking with his friends in Zulfiquar Gully. Later, Rizwan and his friends went in search of Mahesh, but were beaten up by Mahesh and his friends. 

Dattu then went to buy alcohol through Zulfiquar Gully and picked up an altercation with the youth from the other community, which eventually led to stone pelting. A police constable tried to disperse the crowd, but was injured. Immediately, the police rushed to the spot. But by then, information spread, resulting in stone pelting and arson in different areas in Bhainsa.The accused involved in the cases were identified based on CCTV footage and CDR analysis. As many as 26 cases have been registered and 38 accused were arrested and remanded to judicial custody. 

