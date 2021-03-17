ATMs dry up in Hyderabad as bank strike enters second day

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Several ATMs in various parts of the city went out of cash on Tuesday as the nation-wide bank strike called by the United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU) entered its second day. Other bank services like deposits, cheque clearances, and remittances were also impacted.

As banks were shut on March 13 and March 14 as well, customers were not able to avail banking services for four days at a stretch. On Tuesday, more than two thousand bank employees from the PSBs in the city gathered at Sahifabadh to hold a demonstration over the issues. The union said that the strike is likely to intensify in the coming days, majorly impacting the country’s economy and disrupting several businesses.