Fifth edition of 'Run for a Girl Child' to promote awareness on girl child education, empowerment

HYDERABAD: Seva Bharathi Telangana, which has empowered 5,500 girls with education, life skills and counseling, is organizing 5th edition of Run for a Girl Child on March 21 at Gachibowli Stadium to promote awareness on girl child education and empowerment.

The poster was unveiled by Apollo Hospitals Joint Managing director and past president of Federation of Indian Chamber of Commerce & Industries Dr Sangeetha Reddy along with Megha Soni of Freedom Oil, Prasanna of Global Data, Seva Bharathi Telangana State unit Vice President Dr. Sumalatha, and state coordinator for girl empowerment programme Jayapradha at Jubilee Hills on Tuesday.

Dr. Sumalatha explained this run is aimed to spread awareness and adding more Slum’s Kishori Vikas Centers to the existing centers. State coordinator Jayaprada said these centres empower girl children residing in slums and low-income areas by helping them in their education, health and skill development.