STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad hottest capital city in South India: IMD

On Tuesday, the Thar desert in Jaisalmer registered a daytime temperature of 38 degree Celsius.

Published: 17th March 2021 09:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th March 2021 09:23 AM   |  A+A-

heatwave

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad is the hottest capital in South India, according to the Indian Metrological Department (IMD).  At the national level, it is the third hottest capital in the country after Ahmedabad and Kolkata.Although Hyderabad is experiencing normal temperatures (without any deviation from average normals) this summer, it remains hot compared to other capitals in South India. 

On Tuesday, the city registered a maximum temperature of 36.6 degree Celsius. Whereas, other State capitals including Amaravati and Vijayawada of Andhra Pradesh, Bangalore of Karnataka, Chennai of Tamil Nadu and Thiruvananthapuram of Kerala observed temperatures near and below 35 degree  Celsius on the same day. According to Met officials, Hyderabad is likely to get warmer due to its geographic factors. 

“Hot steppe-type climate prevails over Hyderabad because the city is a part of and is surrounded by dry, hot semi-arid climatic regions,” said an IMD official.“However, variations may be observed due to climatic changes like cloud movement. Currently, there is a trough running from Maharashtra to Kerala, so it is keeping the other districts slightly colder, but the variation is very slight,” the official added.       

Adilabad, Nalgonda hotter than Thar desert 

On Tuesday, the Thar desert in Jaisalmer registered a daytime temperature of 38 degree Celsius. Adilabad registered a temperature of 38.9 degree Celsius, whereas Nalgonda registered 38.5 degree Celsius. According to the IMD, Adilabad was the hottest district in Telangana on Tuesday and was 0.9 degree Celsius hotter than the Thar desert in Rajasthan.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hyderabad weather Hyderabad hottest capital IMD
India Matters
A health worker checks the temperature of passengers as they screen people for COVID-19 tests at a long distance train station in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
2nd Covid wave? India records 28,903 new infections, highest in 2021 so far
A health worker sanitizes the baggage of passengers as a precaution against COVID-19 at a long distance train station in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Double mutation variant detected in Maharashtra amid worsening Covid situation
For representational purposes(File Photo | PTI)
4.12 lakh millionaire households in India, 3,000 with over Rs 1,000 crore
Hero led the sales with 36.3 per cent market share.
Sale of electric vehicles surges amid record fuel prices

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image for representation (File Photo | PTI)
Twenty-two of the world's 30 most polluted cities are in India: World Air Quality Report
PC Chacko (R) welcomed to NCP by Sharad Pawar (C) & Praful Patel | shekhar yadav
Kerala Polls 2021: PC Chacko to support LDF, raise Opposition unity through Pawar's NCP
Gallery
Banking services such as cash withdrawals, deposits, cheque clearances and remittances were impacted across public sector banks on Monday. (Photo | K.Sundar)
Nationwide bank strike enters Day Two as employees protest against proposed privatisation of two state-owned lenders
Who runs the Grammys? Women. The 63rd Annual Grammys was a record-making night with four women perfommers winning the top four prizes and creating history in their own rights as well. Check out some of the important wins of the night (Photo | AP)
Grammy 2021: Beyonce, Taylor Swift, Megan Thee Stallion and Billie Eilish make history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp