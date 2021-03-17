Hyderabad hottest capital city in South India: IMD

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad is the hottest capital in South India, according to the Indian Metrological Department (IMD). At the national level, it is the third hottest capital in the country after Ahmedabad and Kolkata.Although Hyderabad is experiencing normal temperatures (without any deviation from average normals) this summer, it remains hot compared to other capitals in South India.

On Tuesday, the city registered a maximum temperature of 36.6 degree Celsius. Whereas, other State capitals including Amaravati and Vijayawada of Andhra Pradesh, Bangalore of Karnataka, Chennai of Tamil Nadu and Thiruvananthapuram of Kerala observed temperatures near and below 35 degree Celsius on the same day. According to Met officials, Hyderabad is likely to get warmer due to its geographic factors.

“Hot steppe-type climate prevails over Hyderabad because the city is a part of and is surrounded by dry, hot semi-arid climatic regions,” said an IMD official.“However, variations may be observed due to climatic changes like cloud movement. Currently, there is a trough running from Maharashtra to Kerala, so it is keeping the other districts slightly colder, but the variation is very slight,” the official added.

Adilabad, Nalgonda hotter than Thar desert

On Tuesday, the Thar desert in Jaisalmer registered a daytime temperature of 38 degree Celsius. Adilabad registered a temperature of 38.9 degree Celsius, whereas Nalgonda registered 38.5 degree Celsius. According to the IMD, Adilabad was the hottest district in Telangana on Tuesday and was 0.9 degree Celsius hotter than the Thar desert in Rajasthan.