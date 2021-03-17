STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad's food truck sisters Apoorva and Deeksha talk about feeding 1,300 happy customers so far

In December 2020, Apoorva Marur and Deeksha Marur, as a tribute to their late father Vijay Marur started this food truck which is located on General Road in Yapral.

Published: 17th March 2021 09:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th March 2021 09:02 AM   |  A+A-

By Tamanna S Mehdi
Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  From Yapral to Banjara Hills and even Financial District, food going out of a food truck, ‘Truckin’ Foodie’ specialising in fare that is ‘continental with a twist’, started by two sisters is winning stomachs and hearts.

In December 2020, Apoorva Marur and Deeksha Marur, as a tribute to their late father Vijay Marur started this food truck which is located on General Road in Yapral. The family moved from Banjara Hills to live in Yapral a year back and the sisters say they realised that, “Apart from a Chinese restaurant, there weren’t many cuisine options in the area.” And that is when they decided to start something food-related. 

They recently put up their truck at a music fest ‘Alchemy’ at The Wilderness Retreat Gandipet. Their fully loaded nachos, black bean burgers and beet burgers were a sold out there. In the short time since they have started, they have fed 1,300 happy customers.

Why a food truck? Answers Apoorva: “Food truck because it means that we can move around, but more importantly because we thought it was a step into the food industry.” Apoorva, who refers to herself as a “master experimenter in the kitchen,” says most of their recipes are made in-house with their own ‘truckin’ spin’. The continental here is different from the run-of-the-mill burger/pasta menus elsewhere. 

For instance, the burgers instead of using regular buns are served in bagels, baked in-house. We tried their Tuscan Chicken burger, which had baked chicken in a creamy and cheesy Tuscan sauce.  We tried their handmade Quinoa ravioli with a chicken stuffing in a red sauce. This was the first time we have had ravioli made with quinoa, and it won’t be the last. The nutty flavour of quinoa was masked with the deep marinara sauce. The pasta had a good bite to it and the sweet-sour sauce was finger-licking good.

The pizza bomb is their best-seller. The pizza base is baked as a ball which is then piped-in with a tangy red sauce. The dough is peppered with red chillies which give it a reddish brown colour. It is then baked again topped with cheese.  This bomb is hard outside, but soft inside. “We experiment with different ingredients and make all the sauces in-house.

We also bake our own artisanal bread,” share the sisters who “love feeding people.” Apoorva, who is also a filmmaker and scuba diver, says: “The food here is part healthy, part comfort food.” Their range of breads includes Rye, focaccia, sourdough, etc and has to be pre-ordered. They also make mean donuts and cinnamon rolls.

Apart from a fixed menu, they also have daily specials and they announce about it in their Instagram handle @ Turckinfoodie. “All the dishes on our menu have been curated from the food we have tried on our various travels or have been inspired from by the places, people, and experiences both Apoorva and I have had,” says Deeksha, who is also a writer and healer.

The items on the menu are interestingly numbered and Deeksha says each number has a story behind it. She replies: “Each number is dedicated to a house we have lived in, or where a family or a friend has lived; some signify the year of a travel experience we’ve had, etc.” The sisters soon plan to launch their own line of products starting with hot sauces, and on expanding across the city with more food trucks.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Truckin’ Foodie Hyderabad food truck
India Matters
A health worker checks the temperature of passengers as they screen people for COVID-19 tests at a long distance train station in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
2nd Covid wave? India records 28,903 new infections, highest in 2021 so far
A health worker sanitizes the baggage of passengers as a precaution against COVID-19 at a long distance train station in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Double mutation variant detected in Maharashtra amid worsening Covid situation
For representational purposes(File Photo | PTI)
4.12 lakh millionaire households in India, 3,000 with over Rs 1,000 crore
Hero led the sales with 36.3 per cent market share.
Sale of electric vehicles surges amid record fuel prices

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image for representation (File Photo | PTI)
Twenty-two of the world's 30 most polluted cities are in India: World Air Quality Report
PC Chacko (R) welcomed to NCP by Sharad Pawar (C) & Praful Patel | shekhar yadav
Kerala Polls 2021: PC Chacko to support LDF, raise Opposition unity through Pawar's NCP
Gallery
Banking services such as cash withdrawals, deposits, cheque clearances and remittances were impacted across public sector banks on Monday. (Photo | K.Sundar)
Nationwide bank strike enters Day Two as employees protest against proposed privatisation of two state-owned lenders
Who runs the Grammys? Women. The 63rd Annual Grammys was a record-making night with four women perfommers winning the top four prizes and creating history in their own rights as well. Check out some of the important wins of the night (Photo | AP)
Grammy 2021: Beyonce, Taylor Swift, Megan Thee Stallion and Billie Eilish make history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp