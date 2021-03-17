Hyderabad's food truck sisters Apoorva and Deeksha talk about feeding 1,300 happy customers so far

Tamanna S Mehdi By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: From Yapral to Banjara Hills and even Financial District, food going out of a food truck, ‘Truckin’ Foodie’ specialising in fare that is ‘continental with a twist’, started by two sisters is winning stomachs and hearts.

In December 2020, Apoorva Marur and Deeksha Marur, as a tribute to their late father Vijay Marur started this food truck which is located on General Road in Yapral. The family moved from Banjara Hills to live in Yapral a year back and the sisters say they realised that, “Apart from a Chinese restaurant, there weren’t many cuisine options in the area.” And that is when they decided to start something food-related.

They recently put up their truck at a music fest ‘Alchemy’ at The Wilderness Retreat Gandipet. Their fully loaded nachos, black bean burgers and beet burgers were a sold out there. In the short time since they have started, they have fed 1,300 happy customers.

Why a food truck? Answers Apoorva: “Food truck because it means that we can move around, but more importantly because we thought it was a step into the food industry.” Apoorva, who refers to herself as a “master experimenter in the kitchen,” says most of their recipes are made in-house with their own ‘truckin’ spin’. The continental here is different from the run-of-the-mill burger/pasta menus elsewhere.

For instance, the burgers instead of using regular buns are served in bagels, baked in-house. We tried their Tuscan Chicken burger, which had baked chicken in a creamy and cheesy Tuscan sauce. We tried their handmade Quinoa ravioli with a chicken stuffing in a red sauce. This was the first time we have had ravioli made with quinoa, and it won’t be the last. The nutty flavour of quinoa was masked with the deep marinara sauce. The pasta had a good bite to it and the sweet-sour sauce was finger-licking good.

The pizza bomb is their best-seller. The pizza base is baked as a ball which is then piped-in with a tangy red sauce. The dough is peppered with red chillies which give it a reddish brown colour. It is then baked again topped with cheese. This bomb is hard outside, but soft inside. “We experiment with different ingredients and make all the sauces in-house.

We also bake our own artisanal bread,” share the sisters who “love feeding people.” Apoorva, who is also a filmmaker and scuba diver, says: “The food here is part healthy, part comfort food.” Their range of breads includes Rye, focaccia, sourdough, etc and has to be pre-ordered. They also make mean donuts and cinnamon rolls.

Apart from a fixed menu, they also have daily specials and they announce about it in their Instagram handle @ Turckinfoodie. “All the dishes on our menu have been curated from the food we have tried on our various travels or have been inspired from by the places, people, and experiences both Apoorva and I have had,” says Deeksha, who is also a writer and healer.

The items on the menu are interestingly numbered and Deeksha says each number has a story behind it. She replies: “Each number is dedicated to a house we have lived in, or where a family or a friend has lived; some signify the year of a travel experience we’ve had, etc.” The sisters soon plan to launch their own line of products starting with hot sauces, and on expanding across the city with more food trucks.