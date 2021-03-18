STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Children's Art Festival in Hyderabad goes online this year

Kids aren’t known just for their innocence and beautiful smiles but also for their raw and original creativity which is either inherent or developed in a conducive environment.

By Express News Service

Some artists and art galleries that way offer the right platform. That’s how in Hyderabad the Children’s Fine Art Gallery (a Daira initiative) is presenting its fifth edition of the Children’s Art Festival, 2021. By default, this season is an online event. They received 800 plus entries to showcase in various categories. Completely free of charge, the Festival begins on March 19 and ends on March 21. Children in the age group of eight to 18 years participated from across the globe. The event will be streaming on social media.  
There are different categories of artworks that can be viewed online: 

Art Karo Na season 1 & 2 - online shows: 
This display is a compilation of thousands of artworks created by children during the pandemic.

Steel Steel: Steel utensils were never so delightful until artist Subodh Gupta showed us how? The Covid-19 pandemic has house arrested the entire world, which gave are budding artists a shining reason to take a good look inside their kitchens. This celebration is basically a tribute paid to the stalwart of Indian contemporary art, Subodh Gupta. 

Kitchen Drill: From copper pot/ pan, savoury moulds, idli patrams, nutmeg crusher, ladle, measure, mortar and pestle, all became objects to be documented and displayed as part of the little ones’ creativity. They will create an online museum with these kitchen heirlooms.

Colour Code: Children harnessed the yellow to create some positive images. 
Let’s Play Museum: Instead of going to the museum, a museum was created at home. Children created galleries using their favourite artworks and invited family and friends for a specially curated art show. 

Hazaron Khawishein Aisi: (An exchange project) this project was conceived to find a resolution to the small wishes of the underprivileged children such as students of Teach for India schools, budget schools and government schools. The children of these schools shared their little desires which were interpreted in a visual format. These paintings will now be displayed and put for sale. 

Virtual art carnival
