Telangana High Court Chief Justice inaugurates guard room at Rangareddy district court

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Justice of the Telangana High Court Hima Kohli on Wednesday inaugurated the newly constructed guard room for police personnel at the Rangareddy District Court Complex in LB Nagar. Later, she virtually inaugurated the fast track court and court for POCSO cases at Malkajgiri and Kukatpally.

During the inauguration, the Chief Justice was accompanied by other High Court judges Rajashekar Reddy and Abhishek Reddy, along with Rangareddy District Judge Dr Radha Rani and Rachakonda Commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat. On this occasion, for the first time, an all-women component led by an AR Sub Inspector presented a ceremonial guard of honour to the Chief Justice.