STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Telangana High Court Chief Justice inaugurates guard room at Rangareddy district court

On this occasion, for the first time, an all-women component led by an AR Sub Inspector presented a ceremonial guard of honour to the Chief Justice. 

Published: 18th March 2021 09:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th March 2021 01:44 PM   |  A+A-

An all-women component led by an AR Sub Inspector presents the ceremonial guard of honour to Chief Justice Hima Kohli on Wednesday. (Photo | Express)

An all-women component led by an AR Sub Inspector presents the ceremonial guard of honour to Chief Justice Hima Kohli on Wednesday. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Justice of the Telangana High Court Hima Kohli on Wednesday inaugurated the newly constructed guard room for police personnel at the Rangareddy District Court Complex in LB Nagar. Later, she virtually inaugurated the fast track court and court for POCSO cases at Malkajgiri and Kukatpally.

During the inauguration, the Chief Justice was accompanied by other High Court judges Rajashekar Reddy and Abhishek Reddy, along with Rangareddy District Judge Dr Radha Rani and Rachakonda Commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat.  On this occasion, for the first time, an all-women component led by an AR Sub Inspector presented a ceremonial guard of honour to the Chief Justice. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana Hima Kohli
India Matters
Marimuthu’s hut in Kaduvakudi village in Tiruvarur. (Photo| EPS)
Tamil Nadu elections: This CPI candidate has no money to refill his LPG
Kewal Krishan gets the Covid jab at Fortis Hospital in Delhi on Monday. (Photo | PTI)
107-year-old with medical history becomes India's oldest person to take COVID-19 jab
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Now, FIR against Rajasthan Textbook Board, for hurting religious sentiments
Chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan during a poll campaign in Kerala. (Photo | Twitter)
Will take decision after SC final judgment on Sabarimala: Kerala CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Second wave or ripple? Experts weigh in as Maharashtra COVID-19 situation worsens 
Representational Image. (File Photo | PTI)
Call for continued vigil after Kerala witnesses cases of vaccinated people getting COVID
Gallery
Banking services such as cash withdrawals, deposits, cheque clearances and remittances were impacted across public sector banks on Monday. (Photo | K.Sundar)
Nationwide bank strike enters Day Two as employees protest against proposed privatisation of two state-owned lenders
Who runs the Grammys? Women. The 63rd Annual Grammys was a record-making night with four women perfommers winning the top four prizes and creating history in their own rights as well. Check out some of the important wins of the night (Photo | AP)
Grammy 2021: Beyonce, Taylor Swift, Megan Thee Stallion and Billie Eilish make history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp