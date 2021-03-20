Hyd Dance Fest to take city by storm

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD : The city is soon to witness a first-of-its-kind celebration of the art the Hyderabad Dance Festival. The announcement was made on Thursday. The dance festival will be a nine-day event from April 3 to 11. Participants across the country are invited to choose from two workshops.

One can look forward to a seven-day dance camp put together by Ryan Martyr, a freestyle contemporary dancer and Mohit Shridhar, a Kathak exponent. This camp, which also includes a rap workshop from April 3 to April 9 at The State Art Gallery. The second is a two-day, open-to-all Kathak camp on April 10-11 under the guidance of Rajendra Ji Gangani.

The festival will also be have two panel discussions to address the narrative behind the faculty and significance of dance. On Sunday, April 11, the city will witness the 10th edition of Cypher Hours, where the Hyderabad dance community will come together to jam, grow through cyphers and challenge each other. The event will showcase dance from various disciplines.