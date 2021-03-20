STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Rachakonda police crack down on opium supply racket near Hyderabad

Based on a tip-off, Rachakonda police raided Lemur village under Kandukur police limits, and found that Chennakeshavulu was cultivating opium poppy with the help of Venkataramana.

Published: 20th March 2021 08:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th March 2021 08:48 AM   |  A+A-

Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat with the opium poppy straw that was seized in Kandukur on Friday

Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat with the opium poppy straw that was seized in Kandukur on Friday. (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Rachakonda police busted a two-member opium supply racket, which was being operated out of Kandukur on the city outskirts, and seized 390 kg of opium straw worth Rs 20 lakh on Friday. The culprits were cultivating opium poppy in two acres of land.

The police arrested a farmer named Dandupally Chennakeshavulu, who was involved in the opium cultivation. The main accused Dhimmir Venkataramana, who hails from Chittoor district of Andhra Pradesh, was arrested by the Special Enforcement Bureau of Andhra Pradesh earlier.

Based on a tip-off, Rachakonda police raided Lemur village under Kandukur police limits, and found that Chennakeshavulu was cultivating opium poppy with the help of Venkataramana.

Venkataramana had the contacts of customers in Bengaluru and other parts of Karnataka, who were willing to purchase opium straw for good money. Despite the ban on opium cultivation, Venkataramana gave opium poppy seeds to Chennakeshavulu by offering him commission.

He has been cultivating opium poppy for the past three months in the 2-acre filed, which he had taken on lease. Opium poppy straw and other material, all worth `20 lakh, was seized.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rachakonda police Rachakonda opium racket
India Matters
Ahead of polls, Lok Sabha passes Bill to group seven Tamil Nadu sub-sects
The state board exam will be conducted with strict adherence to Covid standard operating procedures, the order said ( File photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
After COVID-19 spike, Tamil Nadu schools to close for students in Class 9, 10 and 11
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
Pandemic ate into household savings in a big way in July-September 2020: RBI
Workers consider Katta a sacred structure and do not wear footwear while building it. They offer toddy and prayers to the local deity after completion for the strength of the structure. (Photo | EPS)
'Katta' idea: How an arid Kerala village checked water for irrigation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A senior citizen getting first dose of Covid vaccine at Sanjeevan Hospital in Delhi. (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Chances of getting re-infected with Covid minimal, suggests latest research
Tamil Nadu elections: This CPI candidate has no money to refill his LPG
Gallery
Blood trickles down the face of an oracle after she cut her head with a sword as a sacrificial offering at Sree Kurumba Bhagavathy Temple in Kodungallur, as part of the Bharani festival. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Elections, exams and agitations, all amidst COVID fight: Here are the best pictures of the week
Banking services such as cash withdrawals, deposits, cheque clearances and remittances were impacted across public sector banks on Monday. (Photo | K.Sundar)
Nationwide bank strike enters Day Two as employees protest against proposed privatisation of two state-owned lenders
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp