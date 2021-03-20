Taste Trails from Afghanistan to India

Saima Afreen By

HYDERABAD : Afghan-American novelist Khaled Hosseini gives prolific descriptions of Afghani food in his novel ‘A Thousand Splendid Suns’ (2007) which is set in a conflict-torn Afghanistan. Against the backdrop of political turmoil laced with life crumbling around, there’s the mention of mastawa, shorwa, halwa and mantu offering a view into the cuisine of Afghanistan through a lens fractured with violence and human misery. And the country is still reminiscent of falling missiles despite the efforts of stabilisation in the last decade.

However, as life slowly returns to its pace the art, culture, trade, and especially food leave their own imprints mirroring the taste the cuisine of the country offers. And Hyderabad has the presence of several Afghan citizens and students leaving a familiartrail of taste in the food map of the city.

That’s how the Consulate General of the Islamic Republic of Afganistan is organising a 10-day Afghani food festival in the city. As part of the food festival, there will also be on display handicraft products, artworks, jewellery and clothes from Afghanistan. It’s in partnership with City Foundation.

The venue will be Kanak, Trident Hotel Hyderabad. Talking more about it, Muhammad Suleman Kakar, the Consul General shared, “The idea is to promote the food, art and culture of the country. Other than displaying food, fruit and dry fruits we’ll also have business meets and workshops on export and import between India and Afghanistan. Afghanistan is a good place for investment especially in terms of mining and we hope there are some movements in South India in this part of the trade.” There will also be a fashion show of traditional Afghani attire.

The same will be in association with NIFT, Hyderabad. Two fashion designers from Afghanistan are to curate the show. To this, the Consul General added, “The Afghani students in Hyderabad have become the convoys for promoting cultural relations and trade as the younger generation always offers new perspectives.” The inauguration of the food festival will be on April 1 at Kanak. Chef Fariba from Kabul will arrive three days before the fest and will team up with the F&B department of the hotel. There will also be a filmmakers meet on April 3 as Afghani filmmaker Sahraa Karimi will be there to talk to Tollywood actors.

