Hyderabad civic body staffers burn garbage inside colonies

Three weeks ago, the city became bin-free but garbage continues to pile up in mounds at various locations.

Published: 21st March 2021 10:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st March 2021 10:33 AM   |  A+A-

Garbage piled up on the roadside in Hyderabad on Friday | RVK Rao

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  As the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) officials were busy in the electoral process for the Graduate MLC elections, bin-free Hyderabad was rendered messy. 

Three weeks ago, the city became bin-free but garbage continues to pile up in mounds at various locations. In the absence of garbage bins, GHMC sanitation staffers have been forced to collect decomposing garbage with bare hands and dump it into tippers.

However, wherever they have been unable to do so, GHMC sanitation staffers are burning garbage in residential areas.

On Saturday, GHMC staff burned garbage at Adarsh Nagar, Uppal, Langer House, Karwan and Mehdipatnam. Garbage was also burned in heritage sites such as the Charminar, recently. This week, a mound of waste collected near the Central Bus Stand Road caught fire and the Gowliguda fire station had to extinguish it. 

Several citizens appealed to MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao on Twitter to look into the issue.

A sanitation worker said, “It is nauseating to pass by a location where the garbage bins were placed earlier. Now, we have to lift the waste with our hands without any protective gear.” 

