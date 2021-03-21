Hyderabad cybercrime: Man harasses girl on social media, held

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Rachakonda police arrested a 19-year-old man on Saturday for harassing a girl through social media. According to the police, B Sai Kumar, a second-year Intermediate student, befriended a 16-year-old girl through social media and lured her under the pretext of love.

He even took intimate pictures of her. Later, he demanded money from the teenager and threatened to make the intimate picture public if she did not do so.

This way, he extracted Rs 65,000 from her on different occasions. The girl then approached the police, who arrested Sai Kumar and sent him to remand on Saturday.