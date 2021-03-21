Stray dogs kill another deer in University of Hyderabad; fifth this month

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A spotted deer became a prey to stray dogs in the University of Hyderabad campus on Saturday. This is the fifth such incident in this month and third in a fortnight, said university students who are involved in conserving the campus’ wildlife.

Rohit Kumar Bondugula, a PhD scholar in the School of Computer and Information Sciences, said a large male deer was chased by a pack of around eight to 10 stray dogs near the Repository of Tomato Genomic Resource (RTGR) building. A university faculty witnessed it and alerted the security staff, who rushed to the spot. However, the deer could not be saved and as it was grievously injured by the dogs and later succumbed.

The Telangana Forest Department had earlier undertook GIS mapping of the campus and found a portion of 500 acres containing enough vegetation and water resources that could be locked down and maintained as a ‘conservation zone’.