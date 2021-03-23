Cyberabad police arrest man posing as Army official for kidnapping

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Cyberabad police on Monday detained a man posing as an army officer for extortion, cheating and theft in different parts of the city.

Dressed as an Army officer and armed with a dummy pistol, Nagaraju Karthikeya Raghuvarma alias Major Karthik was last arrested at KPHB in February this year in a case of kidnap and extortion.

In the past, he was involved in offenses at Sanathnagar, Miyapur, RC Puram, Punjagutta and in Poduru of West Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh. A driver by profession, Karthikeya created fake ID cards, purchased Army uniforms and also forged fake gallantry awards in addition to procuring a dummy pistol.

Promising jobs in the Indian Army, he cheated people to the tune of Rs 7 lakh. He traveled in rented cars affixed with Army stickers to make them look like army vehicles.