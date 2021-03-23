GMR Hyderabad International Airport completes 13 years on Tuesday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The GMR Hyderabad International Airport will complete 13 years of service on Tuesday, March 23. In the past 13 years, it has catered to over 34 million passengers per annum. According to officials, the airport has won recognition for its efforts to cut green emissions and won the Gold award in Telangana State Energy Conservation Awards in 2020.

The airport has also added several new features. In 2016, a 5 MW solar energy plant was commissioned to reduce the airport's thermal electricity consumption, which now meets 15 per cent of the airport’s energy needs. In 2017, it became the first airport to offer an express security check feature for those travelling only with hand-baggage.