Greater Hyderabad region sees over 100 COVID cases for first time in 2021

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: For the first time in 2021, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits reported 100+ cases of Covid-19. On Monday, the state detected 103 cases of Covid-19 in the state capital region. The last time Telangana saw 100+ cases was in the month of December 2020, nearly 81 days ago when on the 31st of the month, about 102 cases were reported, post which cases have steadily declined to as low as just 25.

However, with cases rising in bordering states, the virus seems to have made inroads into all districts of Telangana. On the whole, on Monday, Telangana reported 412 cases. With this, the active cases are at 3151 cases, of which nearly 1866 are hospitalised.

Apart from rise in neighbouring state of Maharashtra and Karnataka, the reason for the sudden spike is largely being attributed to the increase in cases in government schools and residential schools which lead to large infection clusters being formed. The senior health officials are also concerned about children leaving these institutions back to their homes and carrying infection back.

Meanwhile, it is learnt that discussions are going on, on whether schools and colleges which had been reopened after nearly 10 months will be shut again to control the spread of the virus. A decision on the same is likely to come in later today.