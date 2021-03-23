STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Greater Hyderabad region sees over 100 COVID cases for first time in 2021

The reason for the sudden spike is largely being attributed to the increase in cases in government schools and residential schools which lead to large infection clusters being formed.

Published: 23rd March 2021 10:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd March 2021 10:27 AM   |  A+A-

COVID testing

For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: For the first time in 2021, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits reported 100+ cases of Covid-19. On Monday, the state detected 103 cases of Covid-19 in the state capital region. The last time Telangana saw 100+ cases was in the month of December 2020, nearly 81 days ago when on the 31st of the month, about 102 cases were reported, post which cases have steadily declined to as low as just 25.

However, with cases rising in bordering states, the virus seems to have made inroads into all districts of Telangana. On the whole, on Monday, Telangana reported 412 cases. With this, the active cases are at 3151 cases, of which nearly 1866 are hospitalised. 

Apart from rise in neighbouring state of Maharashtra and Karnataka, the reason for the sudden spike is largely being attributed to the increase in cases in government schools and residential schools which lead to large infection clusters being formed. The senior health officials are also concerned about children leaving these institutions back to their homes and carrying infection back. 

Meanwhile, it is learnt that discussions are going on, on whether schools and colleges which had been reopened after nearly 10 months will be shut again to control the spread of the virus. A decision on the same is likely to come in later today.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation GHMC limits COVID cases in GHMC limits Hyderabad COVID cases
India Matters
For representational purpose. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
All those above 45 years of age can get vaccinated from April 1: Javadekar
Father Stan Swamy. (Photo | Free Stan Swamy Twitter)
Stan Swamy had conspired with Maoists to overthrow government: Court
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Greater Hyderabad region sees over 100 COVID cases for first time in 2021
Bharath PN at the Dal lake in Srinagar (Photo | Special arrangement)
Kanyakumari to Kashmir: Karnataka man walks 4,000 km to honour Covid warriors

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tamil Nadu minister RB Udhayakumar. (photo| Facebook/ @R.B.Udhayakumar)
TN govt under debt to reduce individual burden: Revenue Minister R B Udhayakumar
Kerala Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala (File photo| EPS)
INTERVIEW| Strong anti-LDF sentiment exists in Kerala: Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala
Gallery
The 67th National Film Awards declared winners on Monday. Many well-known south Indian stars made the list with Priyadarshan's latest winning Best Feature film and Dhanush winning Best Actor.
67th National Film Awards: Dhanush, Kangana Ranaut, Manoj Bajpayee win big
People stand at a washed out section of road at Port Stephens, 200 kilometers north of Sydney, Australia. People across New South Wales have been warned to expect intense rain and potentially life-threatening flooding, with Sydney predicted to be deluged with up to 200 millimeters of rain in one day. (Photo | AP)
Relentless rainfall in Australia causes worst flooding of decades
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp