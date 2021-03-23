STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Hyderabad: Membership for all a priority, say new representatives of Jubilee Hills Society

All 15 posts of the JHCHBS were wrested by the Jubilee Hills Welfare Society from the incumbent panel of office bearers, headed by T Narendra Choudary as president, after a span of 15 years. 

Published: 23rd March 2021 09:58 AM

A view of Jubilee Hills from Durgam Cheruvu bridge.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The winners of the Jubilee Hills Cooperative House Building Society (JHCHBS) elections, the results of which were declared on Sunday, now have their hands full trying to fulfil the various promises they had made before the elections.

Members of the new panel that The New Indian Express spoke to said that top priority would be accorded to ensuring that every eligible person gets a membership in the society, identifying encroachments for legal action, and developing open spaces for the society members. 

The newly elected members are A Murali Mukund, Ravindranath Bollineni, Pathapati Nagaraju, Suneela Reddy, Rajendra Prasad, Dr Om Prakash Agrawal, Srilaxmi Reddy Madadi, Adala Himabindu Reddy, Sujatha Seelam, Dr. Madhava Reddy Rawla, Kusum Kumar Jetti, S. Satish Chandra, Sreenivasu Garikapati, M Anand Kumar and K Nagendra Prasad. 

Jetti Kusum Kumar, TPCC working president and businessman, said, "There are many people who have bought houses in the area but did not get memberships. We will ensure that they get memberships. This is just one of the many promises that we had made. Within three days, the office bearers will be elected and we will work towards fulfilling all our promises."

Adala Himabindu Reddy, a social activist and entrepreneur, said, "The Society does not even have a website of its own. Getting it up is one of the top priority tasks, apart from ensuring smooth transfer of membership."

