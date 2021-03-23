Telangana HC asks Google, Facebook to respond on NRI woman's leaked photos

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Dealing with a case where nude pictures of an NRI woman where being shared on social media, the Telangana High Court directed the Station House Officer of the Hyderabad cybercrime police to state the efforts made by him to remove these photos based on the victim’s complaint.

The Court also issued notices to Google, Twitter and Facebook to explain the safeguards in place to protect privacy of people.

Justice K Lakshman passed this order recently in a petition filed by the victim’s mother, seeking directions to remove the objectionable content from social media platforms and to free her daughter from this ordeal.

According to the petitioner, in 2011, her daughter was in a relationship with her classmate when they were teenagers. The boyfriend soon became very abusive and forced her to send nude pictures. Later, he shared these photos on various social media platforms. When a complaint was lodged, those photos were removed by him in 2012.

However, they resurfaced on social media again in 2019. After marriage, the victim had settled in Australia along with her husband and a five-year-old son. After coming to know about these photos, the husband sent his wife to India in to get such photos removed from the websites.

Even after struggling for its removal, she could not see much result. The petitioner mother, a resident of Hyderabad, then moved the HC.