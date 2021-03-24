After a year, Cyberabad cops resume cordon and search operations on anti-social elements

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Cordon and search operations aimed at keeping a tab on anti-social elements and past offenders have begun again in Cyberabad commissionerate limits. The operations, usually carried out regularly, were kept on hold for more than a year. The police say after working on the details of recent crime patterns and offenders involved, they started the operations.

Cyberabad commissioner VC Sajjanar said the exercise was put on hold due to the COVID pandemic. "Now that things are almost back to normal, we have reworked the database of suspects and offenders and started it again. This will not only help us keep a regular tab on their activities, but also build confidence among the communities," Sajjanar said. He added that the searches would be conducted on a regular basis in different localities based on the local situations.

Based on the locations of the offenders and the crimes reported, cops decide the area to be searched, following which the ACP of the police station concerned issues a search warrant.

During the exercise, which usually goes on for two hours, a specific area is cordoned off completely and the police personnel go door-to-door. During the searches, rowdy sheeters, past offenders and people with suspicious activities are summoned and counselled.

As a part of the search, the police also verify identity proofs of residents and check their antecedents. They interact with community and locality elders. Vehicles without proper documents are seized and those with pending challans are made to clear the challans.