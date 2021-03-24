Secunderabad Cantonment residents can get doctor appointments via e-Chhawani portal

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Residents of Secunderabad Cantonment will no longer have to wait endlessly to get a doctor’s appointment. They can now book appointments with doctors at the Cantonment General Hospital (CGH) in Bolaram through the e-Chhawani portal.

The portal can be used for generating online OPD registration cards for availing outpatient services at the Cantonment Hospital where up to 100 registrations can be done in a day per hospital.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, an official from the Secunderabad Cantonment Board said, "Often, patients have to wait for hours to get an appointment, now they can make an appointment a day prior and get medical treatment with ease."