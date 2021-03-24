Tragic Tuesday: Three students jump to death in city

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: IN the last 24 hours, three separate incidents of young women killing themselves were reported in Hyderabad. Incidentally, all of them jumped from the top of buildings.A final-year civil engineering student of a reputed college was found dead at the crack of the dawn on Tuesday, near a private hostel in Petbasheerabad, where she was staying.

Police suspected that the victim D Chandrika, 22, jumped from the terrace of the hostel building on Monday night. They found her footwear and mobile phone on the terrace. Prima facie evidence indicated that she took the extreme step, frustrated over her backlogs.

On Monday night, at around 8.30, she had dinner and went to the terrace of the hostel building. Her roommates assumed she was asleep in another room with her friends. On Tuesday morning, they found her body near the hostel and alerted the hostel staff.

DCP Balanagar PV Padmaja said that a case of unnatural death has been registered. Footage from CCTV cameras on the terrace showed Chandrika jumping from the terrace. They did not find any suicide note, but are verifying her call data records. Her parents told the police that she spoke to them over phone at around 8.30 on Monday night. She had recently told them about her backlogs, and they had asked her not to worry.

In another tragedy, Esha Ranjan, 17, an Intermediate student, who suffered from mental ill-health, jumped from the 23rd floor of her apartment at Gachibowli late on Monday night. Police said Esha lived with her mother Mounika Sinha at Mantri Celestia Apartments in Nanakramguda. Her mother informed the police that Esha had been depressed for the past few months. Based on her complaint, a case has been registered, said Gachibowli Inspector G Suresh.

In the third incident, a 19-year-old Intermediate second-year student died by suicide on Tuesday. Shifa Naaz, studying at Anwarul Uloom College at Mallepaly, jumped from the top of the college building. Habeebnagar police said that Naaz went to the terrace of the building at around 4.30 pm and jumped to death. Students rushed her to a hospital, but she was declared as dead on arrival. The police are yet to find out why she killed herself.