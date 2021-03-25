STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
25 kg gold worth Rs 11.63 cr seized in Hyderabad, 3 held

Preliminary investigation revealed that the smuggled gold was handed over in Guwahati to be delivered in Chennai.

Published: 25th March 2021 07:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th March 2021 07:25 AM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuffs, crime

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad Zonal Unit of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) on Wednesday arrested three persons for smuggling 25 kg of gold bars worth Rs 11. 63 crore from Hyderabad to Chennai by car. According to DRI officials, they intercepted an ISUZU car (SUV) in the early hours of Wednesday at Panthangi Toll Plaza. The SUV, bearing an Assam registration number, had travelled more than 2,500 km from Guwahati to Hyderabad. On detailed inspection of the car, 25 kg of foreign marked 1 kg gold bars of four different companies such as Heareus, Suisse, Melter Assayer and Valcambi were recovered from a specially-made orifice inside the car. 

Preliminary investigation revealed that the smuggled gold was handed over in Guwahati to be delivered in Chennai. For the past few days, DRI officials have cracked the whip on gold smuggling gangs at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA). It was stated that the officers obtained leads from some passengers and then conducted raids at the toll-plaza at Panthangi. 

Comments

