STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Realty sector in Hyderabad sees upward tick in 2021

More properties sold in Hyd between Jan-March this yr as compared to the same period in 2020: Experts 

Published: 26th March 2021 10:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th March 2021 10:54 AM   |  A+A-

Hyderabad realty sector

There was a 273 per cent increase in supply of new property units in Hyderabad in Q1 of 2021, says Anarock.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Analyses done by consultancies show that property markets in Hyderabad, and other major cities, have recorded positive growth in terms of sales, introduction of new units, and so on, in Q1 (January – March) of 2021 when compared to Q1 of 2020.

According to JLL’s ‘Q1 Residential Market Update’, higher number of properties in Hyderabad, Kolkata, Chennai, and Pune were sold in Q1 of 2021 than in Q1 of 2020. Hyderabad, specifically, witnessed a 123 per cent growth in the residential market segment. “In the city, the Western Suburbs (Gachibowli, Manikonda, Kukatpally) submarket accounted for more than 65 per cent of the sales during the quarter,” added the report. 

Anarock, another property consultant, which released its report on Thursday, said that there was a 273 per cent increase in supply of new property units in Hyderabad in Q1 of 2021. Including Hyderabad, in the top seven cities in the country, 62,310 new homes were launched in this quarter. 

Anarock’s Q1 2021 data also shows that the overall housing sales in all seven cities surged, while the highest was reported in Hyderabad. It added that the city recorded the maximum rise in sales in this quarter among the top cities. Anuj Puri, Chairman of Anarock Property Consultants said, “Demand boosters like stamp duty cuts, reductions in home loan rates and ongoing developer discounts and offers helped the residential sector stage a convincing comeback in Q1 2021.

“The sustained growth in sales presents clear signs of demand and buyer confidence coming back to the market. The ease of lockdown restrictions and the commencement of the vaccination drive have further aided in bringing buyers back to the market,” said Samantak Das, Chief Economist and Head Research & REIS, JLL.

Hyderabad saw highest surge in housing sales

Anarock’s Q1 (Jan-March) 2021 data also shows that the overall housing sales in all seven cities surged, while the highest was reported in Hyderabad. It added that the city recorded the maximum rise in sales in this quarter among the top cities. Also, there was a 273 per cent increase in supply of new property units in Hyderabad in Q1 of 2021, the data revealed.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hyderabad property markets Hyderabad realty sector
India Matters
For representational purpose.
Beware of new WhatsApp scam that offers free gifts on Amazon's 30th anniversary!
A medic administers a COVID-19 vaccine to a senior citizen in Gurugram. (Photo | PTI)
COVID-19: India records highest single-day rise so far this year, tally at 1,18,46,652
A healthcare worker takes a nasal swab sample to test for the new coronavirus. (Photo | AP)
Highest global COVID-19 contact rate in India
Congratulations to #TeamIndia Flag of India for the historic victory and retaining the Border-Gavaskar trophy Trophy We are proud of your excellent performance and the grit & determination displayed by our young players.
Yogasana included in Khelo India Youth Games 2021, says Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tamil Nadu polls: Will ‘Amma’ connection help AIADMK in Radhakrishnan Nagar?
BJP caders gave a rousing reception to K Annamalai, who visited Coimbatore for the first time after joining BJP, on Thursday | U Rakesh Kumar
DMK thrives on religious politics, not BJP: K Annamalai
Gallery
Azhikode
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates of Kannur
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp