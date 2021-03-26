TRS leader Srikanth Goud shields stalker harassing lady doctor in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Persistent and importunate, a middle-aged man, who was infatuated with a lady doctor, kept stalking her seeking a reciprocation of his "love". When the matter got completely out of hand, the doctor had to seek the help of Jubilee Hills police.

The doctor and her husband went to the police as the last resort when the 45-year-old stalker, Viswanath, and his friend Srikanth Goud, a local TRS leader, threatened the couple with dire consequences when they asked them to leave them alone.

The doctor's husband, in fact, urged the TRS leader to discipline his friend, but the latter turned against him instead of admonishing Viswanath. According to the police, the doctor's troubles began when Viswanath visited her for a medical solution as he was going bald.

He became infatuated at first sight and began harassing her to accept his proposal for a relationship. He was least dissuaded by the fact that the doctor was a married woman and has children.

As meeting her everyday was becoming difficult, Viswanath even rented a flat in the same apartment she was living in. As if this were not enough, he set up a GPS bug on her car to know where she was going.

When he found that his tricks were not cutting any ice with her, he began showing undue love for her children, offering them chocolates. When all this became too much for the lady doctor to bear, she confided in her husband about the kind of torture she was going through.

First, both of them approached him and his friend Srikanth Goud and when the latter threatened them, they went to Jubilee Hills police who registered a case and started the investigation.