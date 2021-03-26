STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Vax sent from Hyderabad air cargo will be tracked in real-time

This new tech would be like a vaccine ledger that can help provide real-time tracking of vaccine shipments handled through GHAC.

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: THE GMR Hyderabad Air Cargo (GHAC), a division of GMR Air Cargo and Aerospace Engineering Limited (GACAEL), announced a partnership with Singapore-based technology startup StaTwig to roll out a new technology-based solution for tracking and monitoring of vaccines. The announcement was made on Thursday. 

This new tech would be like a vaccine ledger that can help provide real-time tracking of vaccine shipments handled through GHAC. According to officials, it will give visibility on location, product quality and safety of vaccine shipments to both the vaccine manufacturer and the buyers enrolled on the ‘VaccineLedger’ platform.

The MoU was signed by Saurabh Kumar, CEO-GMR Hyderabad Air Cargo and Sid Chakravarthy and Nrupul Ponugoti, Co-Founders - StaTwig, at Hyderabad on Thursday. Officials at the air cargo noted that this strategic partnership will help leverage the next-gen Blockchain technology in Telanagana, given the fact that it is the major Pharma hub one of the primary gateways for vaccine exports from India.

