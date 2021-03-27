Hyderabad wins three awards at 2021 International Exhibition and 6th Smart Cities India Expo

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad bagged three awards in different categories at the 2021 International Exhibition and 6th Smart Cities India Expo held during March 24-26 in New Delhi. The awards were given by the India Trade Promotion Organisation, a Government of India Enterprise.

Under the Green and Clean City category, the Rain Garden developed by the HMDA underneath the Begumpet flyover at the intersection of Kukatpally and Yousufguda nalas has bagged the award. In the Smart Waste Disposal Project category, the New Municipal Solid Waste Management project bagged the award.

The project comprises a city-wide network of fully mechanised Secondary Collection and Transport Points (SCTPs). In the Startup category, We Hub, a one of its kind initiative that has been instrumental in empowering women won the award. We Hub is a one of its kind initiative has been that instrumental in empowering the women. It has created a supportive community for aspiring women entrepreneurs.