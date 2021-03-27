Partial curbs for Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation visitors as 10 more test COVID positive

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: COVID-19 seems to have tightened its grip on the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) head office on Tank Bund Road. More than 10 employees working in different wings were confirmed to have contracted the disease.

The GHMC has announced partial restrictions for visitors - they will not be allowed to meet the officials at the head office, complaints/appeals should be made on the My-GHMC app, or the application should be handed over at the Grievance Cell at the entrance of the office building during the visiting hours.

Fresh COVID-19 cases have been reported in the sports, accounts, IT, engineering and town planning sections. The GHMC officials and staff have also been told to strictly abide by the COVID guidelines, maintain physical distance, wear masks and sanitise their hands regularly.