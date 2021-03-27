STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Researchers from IIT Hyderabad join hunt for Einstein's waves from monster black holes  

This is after researchers from India became a full member of the international effort to discover and study very-low-frequency gravitational waves from monster black holes

Published: 27th March 2021 04:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th March 2021 04:52 PM   |  A+A-

IIT Hyderabad

IIT Hyderabad (File| EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Researchers from the Indian Institute of Technology-Hyderabad will now be on the hunt for gravitational waves -- theorised by Albert Einstein -- from monster black holes. They will sift reams of data from the most powerful and country's largest Giant Metrewave Radio Telescope (GMRT) Observatory, operated by the National Centre for Radio Astrophysics, to precisely measure the clock periods of a collection of radio pulsars.

As part of an Indian initiative, the Indian Pulsar Timing Array (InPTA) -- a consortium of Indian institutes based mainly at NCRA-TIFR, TIFR (Mumbai), RRI, IMSc, and IIT-H with about 25 research scientists including two from IIT-H and students from 15 institutions in India and abroad -- will be searching for nanoHz gravitational waves.

This is after researchers from India became a full member of the international effort to discover and study very-low-frequency gravitational waves from monster black holes going around each other in orbit, IIT Hyderabad said.

The unique frequency range of the GMRT, which is the largest steerable radio telescope at low radio frequencies, is helping to improve the precision of IPTA to detect nanohertz GWs. When discovered, these waves will refine evolutionary models of our universe as well as masses and orbits of members of our solar system and open a new window of GW astronomy. These clocks are observed between 300 - 800 MHz with the GMRT, which is not covered by other big IPTA telescopes.

The inclusion of GMRT will allow removing the delays introduced by the interstellar medium in the arrival of radio pulses from these galactic clocks by a factor of 5 more precisely than before, which should be crucial to improve the precision of IPTA. Therefore, the InPTA and the GMRT are likely to play significant roles in the detection of nanohertz GWs and gravitational astronomy with these waves in future.

Dr Shantanu Desai, Associate Professor, Dept. of Physics, IIT-H and part of the research project, said, “IITH has been part of the Indian Pulsar Timing array since 2017. Our students participate in the data collection using the unique capabilities of the GMRT and are playing an important role in ongoing data analysis in partnership with NCRA-TIFR."  

"Now that we are part of the global international effort to search for nanoHz gravitational waves, it provides plenty of opportunities for IITH students from science as well as engineering backgrounds to join this global effort to make groundbreaking discoveries," Dr Desai added. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
IIT Hyderabad Gravitional waves Black hole
India Matters
A health worker interacts with a resident of Dharavi slum during door-to-door screening for COVID-19 testing, in Mumbai (Photo | PTI)
Spike in fresh COVID-19 cases, India records 62,258 new infections
Representational Image. (File Photo | PTI)
Covid vaccination FAQs: How soon after the first shot will the immunity develop?
Indian skipper Virat Kohli and England counterpart Jos Butler elbow bump before the start of 2nd ODI. (Photo| ANI)
India vs England 3rd ODI: Strategic shift could be on cards for hosts in series decider
Sonali, the daughter of Chunnu Lal, a cart-vendor in the Nalanda district (Photo | Facebook)
Patna: Cart vendor's daughter tops intermediate examination

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
ThinkEdu Conclave Day 1 | Ramesh Pokhriyal | Makarand Paranjape | The New Indian Express
Ramesh Pokhriyal
Ramesh Pokhriyal at ThinkEdu Conclave 2021 | NEP | Education
Gallery
Azhikode
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates of Kannur
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp