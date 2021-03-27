Roadies anthem attracts gen X

STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Published: 27th March 2021

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Model, actor and singer Prince Narula, who was here in Hyderabad to promote his newly-released single ‘Roadies Anthem’, said that being a part of the show was a life-changing experience for him. The performer, who raised decibels at Sunburn Superclub in Jubilee Hills recently, has the unique record of winning four TV reality shows: Roadies X2, Splitsvilla 8, Big Boss 9 and Nach Baliye 9. 

This 30-year-old from Chandigarh has sung and written the Roadies Anthem which has garnered over one million views since its release a month ago. The video features his wife, actor Yuvika Chaudhary; rapper Raftaar, actor Rannvijay Singha, emcee Nikhil Chinapa and actor Neha Dhupia. The release talks about the journey of a Roadie and the qualities required to be one.

When asked about the secret of his success in the reality shows, Prince said: “It helps if you are someone who is rooted in your own culture. The Indian audience is simple and they like people they can relate to. You must incorporate elements liked by the masses to build a connection with the viewers. Being too classy does not help.”

Before Roadies happened to him, this entertainer who has released several singles in Punjabi, was a businessman. He was an active bodybuilder too, and that, he believes, helped him to accomplish physically-challenging tasks on the show. “To win these shows, you need mental and physical resilience. For Nach Baliye, I used to practise dancing for 11-12 hours in a day. You also need to be someone who can handle any situation,” added the actor who has worked in shows like Laal Ishq and Naagin 3. 

Prince met his wife Yuvika on the sets of Big Boss 9. “We dated for three years after the show and took the plunge. People can have different personalities outside the show, and that is why we took time to know each other. Married life comes with its own responsibilities, but it has been a beautiful journey so far,” added the former Roadie. 

