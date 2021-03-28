STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
ASI injured by driver under influence of alcohol during police checks in Hyderabad

The traffic police officials detained a car and upon testing the driver, Srujan, he was found to be driving under influence of alcohol, with high blood alcohol level. 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: An Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) of police and a homeguard suffered serious injuries in the early hours of Sunday, after a man driving a car in an inebriated condition hit the policemen during a drunk driving check under the KPHB police limits. Both the injured police officials have been shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment. 

The incident happened near Raghava Reddy function hall at Nizampet, under the KPHB police limits. 

The traffic police officials detained a car and upon testing the driver, Srujan, he was found to be driving under influence of alcohol, with high blood alcohol level. 

While the traffic police were serving challan, Srujan reversed his car and hit another car of a person named Islam.

In the melee, the ASI, Mahipal Reddy, received serious head injuries as Srujan reversed his car and hit the ASI. 

Argument ensued between them and Islam demanded Srujan to pay compensation. 

While the two persons were arguing, the traffic police informed Law and Order police of KPHB seeking immediate action.

"Mahipal Reddy, along with other staff visited the spot. While Reddy was inquiring about the mishap, Islam drove his car rashly and negligently and hit Reddy and another police personnel at the place. In the mishap, Reddy suffered serious head injuries and collapsed on the ground. Doctors have said that his health condition is serious", informed a police official. 

The KPHB police have registered two cases in connection with the incident. 

