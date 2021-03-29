10 held for public brawl at Abids

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Abids police on Sunday took 10 persons into custody after they clashed with other. According to the police, Syed and his family members had set up a fast food joint at Abids without taking permission from authorities. A few days ago, locals who were running some shops nearby lodged a complaint with the GHMC, stating that Syed was encroaching upon GHMC property.

Based on the complaint, GHMC officials demolished Syed’s fast food joint. Furious, Syed and his family members assaulted the complainants and their family members. The two groups clashed with each other. Locals informed the police of the incident, after which they took 10 persons into custody for creating public nuisance.