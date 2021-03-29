STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

UK variant of COVID-19 prevalent in Hyderabad, indicates study

The study also reported another sample consisting of the E484K mutation of the virus, which is characteristic of the South African variant of COVID-19.

Published: 29th March 2021 10:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th March 2021 10:12 AM   |  A+A-

A health worker takes swab sample from a man for COVID-19 test

A health worker takes swab sample from a man for COVID-19 test. (Photo | PTI)

By V Nilesh
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Around 13 per cent of 93 COVID-19 cases detected by a private lab in Hyderabad were found to have been caused by the UK variant of the novel-coronavirus, as per a pre-print research paper. The study also reported another sample consisting of the E484K mutation of the virus, which is characteristic of the South African variant of COVID-19.

The researchers had tested 93 samples that were positive for COVID-19 in the month of February at a private lab in Hyderabad, and had found that 12 of them were caused by the UK variant, which has the N501Y mutation.

One of the samples detected the E484K mutation, which is also known as an escape mutation, as it helps the virus evade antibodies in the host. The pre-print paper mentioned that out of the 12 people who tested positive for the UK variant, seven had no recent travel history. They had not come in contact with someone who had just travelled either.

Only four of them had history of foreign travel; they had returned from Dubai four days before the date of sample collection. Meanwhile, one of them had returned a day before sample collection from Maharashtra. The lone sample containing the E484K mutation of the virus tested negative for the UK variant.

While NITI Aayog Member (Health) VK Paul had said last month that the virus variants with N440K and E484K mutations were detected in Maharashtra, Kerala and Telangana, it was not clear which ones were reported in which State.

Later, the Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB) confirmed the presence of the virus with N440K mutation in Telangana. Now, with the recent research, the presence of E484K mutation in the State has also been confirmed.

The pre-print research paper, 'Detection of SARS-CoV-2 N501Y mutation by RT-PCR to identify the UK and the South African strains in the population of South Indian state of Telangana', is available on medrxiv. com.

Primer-probe mix used

The tests used to detect the virus variants were performed using a primer-probe mix developed by the researchers. The study has four authors, with the corresponding author affiliated to Tenet Diagnostics, Banjara Hills, and another author from AIG Hospitals

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID19 Coronavirus Hyderabad COVID cases Hyderabad UK variant
India Matters
Health workers wait to conduct COVID-19 tests on passengers coming by long distance trains at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19: India records 68,020 new cases, highest in 2021 so far; 291 more succumb
Statues along a street are seen with masks placed on them as a WHO mission team visits Wuhan in central China's Hubei province. (Photo | AP)
WHO report says animals likely source of COVID
A man receives Covid-19 vaccine in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Covovax trials begin in India, hope to launch it by September : Serum Institute CEO
NDRF personnel being handed over solar lamps built by self help groups in Ranchi. (Photo | Express)
'Ranchi ki Roshni' to provide solar-powered lamps to NDRF men across India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
MP Jothimani | Express
'Voters won't get carried away by lies, false propaganda': Congress MP Jothimani Sennimalai
ThinkEdu Conclave Day 4 | Rajiv Malhotra | Amit Agarwal | Anil Sahasrabudhe
Gallery
Women, wearing PPE kit, play with dry colours during the Holi festival, as coronavirus cases spike across the country, at Begumbazar in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Holi 2021: Indians revel in festival of colours as coronavirus cases surge
Azhikode
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates of Kannur
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp