Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation's EVDM wing starts enforcement of parking policy

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Directorate Of Enforcement Vigilance and Disaster Management (EVDM), a wing of that GHMC started enforcing the new parking policy from Tuesday. "In pursuance to the instructions for the enforcement of parking policy, process is herewith being placed in public notice along with proforma complaint. The penalisation is now live and citizens may follow the process for issuance of penalty by Central Enforcement Cell (CEC)," the EVDM Director tweeted.

Citizens can post their complaints on Twitter and tag the CEC handle or express their grievance through a direct complaint. After receiving the complaint, a CEC officer will collect documents from the complainant such as original parking fee receipt, shopping bill and complaint letter and carry out the inquiry and take necessary action.