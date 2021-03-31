Hyderabad road rage: KPHB police station ASI Mahipal Reddy dies

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) of KPHB police station Mahipal Reddy who was injured in a road rage at a drunk driving checkpoint at KPHB on Sunday night, breathed his last. He was declared dead at around 1 am on Wednesday, confirmed police.

His family members have also agreed to donate his organs for the Jeevandan organ transplantation program through Cyberabad police's initiative for organ donation 'Maro Janma'. Police investigating the case are now likely to alter the charges. Initially an accident case was registered.

ASI Mahipal Reddy of KPHB police station, who was the Night Round Officer(NRO) for the day, came to the drunk driving check point to inspect the Hyundai Creta car, which was damaged as the driver Srujan tries to escape the checks.

While he was inspecting the vehicle, a cab moving at a high speed rammed into Mahipal Reddy, resulting in his fall. He suffered from severe injuries. He received a severe injury on the head and a fracture on the left leg. It was initially found that he also is having internal bleeding.

Meanwhile, the driver of Hyundai Creta vehicle Srujan, whose vehicle first ran amok was tested for drunk driving and he recorded 174 mg dl BAC in the breath analyser test.

The Creta car also hit another vehicle, injuring a home guard and another woman passenger of another car waiting at the checkpoint. The car driver identified as Aslam, who is believed to be drunk, fled from the place.