Art Deco, the secret language of  buildings

Kakoli Mukherjee By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD : If we look long enough, we can find beauty everywhere, even in seemingly staid buildings that we pass by every day. Hyderabad has been a seat of confluence of various styles of architecture for hundreds of years, and therefore it does not come as a surprise that the Art Deco style too found a home (or homes) here. According to Britannica, Art Deco architecture is a popular style of design characterised by geometric, fashionable or a sleek stylised facade using man-made materials.

Recently, Bachelors Quarters near Moazzamjahi Market, which has elements of Art Deco, was restored by its tenants. The move was appreciated on social media and threw light on the need to conserve such buildings. In this piece, we talk to architects and heritage enthusiasts to give us a snapshot about this beautiful architectural form.

Architect Praveen says: “Art Deco was a movement which started before the World Wars. Buildings with such style of architecture generally have a round profile and are decorative. Almost all components including windows, ventilators, doors or railing have some sort of art component. In India, this art style was first introduced to Mumbai. From there, it travelled to Chennai through the film industry and then to Hyderabad. They were owned mostly by the elite in the city. You can find a few of these buildings around Jeera, Padmaraonagar and Domalguda. Around 60 percent of such buildings in the city are in good condition as the owners take good care of them, but the rest are getting erased. We do not even notice them when they go missing.”

On RP Road. Pic: Nitya G

Stating that conservation of these buildings need a new approach,Gsv Suryanarayana Murthy, a conservation architect, says: “We see these buildings around Secunderabad, Ranigunj, Patni and Paradise as they were inhabited by Anglo-Indians or migrant communities from Chennai. There are many between Nampally and Afzalgunj. Even the original building of Ravindra Bharathi auditorium and State Bank of India building are extensions of Art Deco style. Both these buildings were designed by architect Fayazuddin who worked for the Nizam government. In Goshamahal area, you will see that some timber sheds have elements of Art Deco style.”

“As far as conservation of these buildings go, the government is not doing enough. On one hand, they say that they have restored Moazzamjahi Market, but on the other hand, they want to demolish Osmania General Hospital. Many of these buildings, which represent the character and identity of areas, must be preserved. Since RCC buildings do not last long, we might have to reconstruct some portions of these buildings. Charminar and Golkonda have been standing for some 500 years because they were built with stones and mortar from inorganic material. However, these buildings need to be revived in a different way and new policies are needed for that to happen,” he added.

Nitya Gonnakuti, who started an Instagram page called Art Deco Hyderabad in 2019, says: “My favourite Art Deco buildiing here is a house near Ameerpet Metro Station. If you see one such building, there are surely two-three more in the area. I have faced objections while taking pictures of these structures, but once I explain the reason, most allow me to go ahead.These structures are concentrated along RP Road in Secunderabad. There is a mix of commercial and residential buildings here.”

The German connection

A German architect called Karl Heinz was instrumental in introducing Art Deco style to Hyderabad in the 1930s. He came as a refugee to India after he was hounded by Hitler’s government for being part of the Bahaus Art movement in Germany. At the same time, there was a lot of cultural exchange between Hyderabad and Germany because of a group called German Circle here.

There were several people from Hyderabad who were studying in Berlin. After becoming a refugee in Germany, Karl had come to Mumbai. At that time, Raja Ram Rao from Wanaparthy was looking for an architect to design a new style of house in Banjara Hills. Someone from German Circle recommended Karl and that’s how he went on to design Mount Pleasant building. It is now part of Muffakham Jah College of Engineering and Technology on Road No: 3. Thus this style took off in the city and was adopted by state building designers. Architects like Fayazuddin and Eric Marrett made immense contributions towards making this style flourish in Hyderabad.

- Anuradha Reddy, INTACH (Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage) convenor for the Hyderabad chapter.

A building in Abids. Pic: Andrew Fleming

An English perspective

If I were to pinpoint when I first acquired my liking for Art Deco architecture it would probably be December 1983 when I paid my first visit to Highbury Stadium, the iconic former home of Arsenal FC. The ground is gone but the frontage of their listed stand survives. Time working in Asmara in Eritrea and visiting Napier in New Zealand further endeared me to this style and I have taken to seek out examples wherever I travel or live. Within the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad, there are a good number of Art Deco gems to be found, some original and others based on this popular style in more recent years. Secunderabad is perhaps most blessed with iconic landmarks like the Wet Market but in the narrower streets other gems are to be found. In Hyderabad, one should look even harder to find the gems — one of the earliest buildings that follows this style (built before it even became globally renowned) can be found in the lanes of Gunfoundry, a part of Abids. And of course somewhere between the two, the best kept buildings are perhaps the cities best kept example, the historic GVK offices. I am sure there are many more to discover once it is safe to return to my walks.

- Andrew Fleming, British Deputy High Commissioner to Andhra Pradesh & Telangana.

Common elements in Art Deco

Ornate, geometric detailing: Various motifs and ornamental details were applied to a building. Some common Art Deco motifs include chevrons, pyramids, stylized sunbursts or florals, zig-zags, and other geometric shapes.

Consistent detailing: A designer or architect would include similar Art Deco elements on both the exterior and interior so that each building carried out a consistent theme.

Bold use of contrasting colors: Bright, opulent colors are synonymous with the Art Deco period. Buildings incorporated stark colors like black and white or gold and silver to create contrast.

Fragmented shapes: Many facades were created using vertical lines that were angular and pointed in an upward and outward direction. These triangular shapes were capped off with a series of steps that eventually come to a point.

Decorative, geometric windows: Windows and doors were decorated with geometric designs. The windows could be glass block or a series of opaque glass inserts and were often positioned in a long, horizontal row.

Modern and traditional building materials: Art Deco buildings utilized materials like stucco, terracotta, decorative glass, chrome, steel, and aluminum.

— Kakoli Mukherjee kakoli_mukherjee@newindianexpress.com @KakoliMukherje2