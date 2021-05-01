STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Breathe in, breathe out

Oxygen supply is thin, vaccine stocks have run dry and Covid cases are soaring with every passing hour.

Published: 01st May 2021 09:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st May 2021 09:17 AM   |  A+A-

There is no ‘right’ or ‘wrong’ way to meditate.

There is no ‘right’ or ‘wrong’ way to meditate.

By Sri Jahnavi
Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Oxygen supply is thin, vaccine stocks have run dry and Covid cases are soaring with every passing hour. This has pushed people to the brink of paranoia and distress. In such a grim scenario,alternative healing practices seem to be offering a glimmer of hope to those who need to combat the mental stress that the pandemic is throwing at them. 

Alternative healing experts in Hyderabad discuss how these therapies work, help relieve the tension and aid in the recovery.According to Inseeya, a tarot and Reiki expert, Reiki helps eliminate a person’s negative aura and tries to turn it into positive energy.

She advises people to stay away from all negative energy and news, stay safe and do some simple body exercises. She claims that alternative healing practices such as Reiki, crystal healing and pranic healing only support the recovery and that patients should continue to take their medications. She can be reached on www.tarotinseeya.in.

Yoga too has proven its effectiveness time and again. Ram Mohan, a 74-year-old yoga expert, claims that the ancient practice, pranayam and basic breathing exercises help improve immunity, and emotional and physical health. These will only reduce the number of medicines prescribed but cannot substitute them.

Mohan, who runs a yoga centre in New Nallakunta says that he had the opportunity to support people who were anxious during the pandemic. He held online consultations for Covid patients with mild symptoms, taught them on a few asanas to improve immunity, oxygen levels, and lower mental stress. 

Reiki 
This is a Japanese technique which is popularly referred to as energy healing. Reiki proponents the claim

Illustration: Amit bandre

that it can help with a variety of ailments and states of mind. It has been shown in small trials to relieve pain and mental stress.

Chakra cleansing 
This technique uses spiritual breath work to clear stagnant energies and emotional obstacles from the chakras. Basically, it’s meant to use your chakras to help you get through whatever is holding you back. With increased sensitivity to psychic and spiritual information and increased access to it.You’ll be able to heal your physical, emotional, mental, and spiritual issues faster and more effectively. There are even other advantages to transforming weaknesses into strengths, and these are only a few of them.

Acupuncture 
This involves inserting needles into the body and is a key component of traditional Chinese medicine.The central nervous system is stimulated by acupuncture points, which releases chemicals into the muscles, spinal cord and brain. These biochemical changes can promote physical and emotional well-being by stimulating the body’s natural healing abilities.

Grounding 
This describes the desire to return to the present moment with complete focus. For example, while practising mindful meditation, you sit for 10-30 minutes and concentrate solely on your breathing. Grounding has been shown to improve sleep quality and duration, as well as reduce pain and stress.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Health care workers are seen at Kishore Bharati Stadium which converted into a COVID Care center in Kolkata. (Photo| ANI)
India records highest-ever spike of 4,01,993 new COVID-19 cases and 3,523 deaths
People line up for Covid-19 vaccine at a PHC in Hyderabad on Friday (Photo | S Senabgapandiyan, EPS)
Ahead of ‘vaccine for all’ on May 1, 18-44 age group finds no slots 
An editor's confession: 'There is blood on our hands'
Representational Image. (Express Illustrations)
Isolation hitting mental health of COVID-19 patients: Experts flag depression angle

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | EPS)
Don't line up outside inoculation centres, COVID vaccines haven't come yet: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal
Eating large meals or eating too late at night, and then lying down after eating. (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
Coronavirus may lead to heart attack post recovery, warn experts
Gallery
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
A relative of a COVID-19 patient along with others waits to refill cylinders with medical oxygen at Badarpur during the second wave of coronavirus pandemic in India, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Oxygen shortage due to COVID-19 crisis leaves Delhi, other cities overwhelmed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp