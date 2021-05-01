Covid-related queries now just a click away

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A one-stop Covid-19 resource website, https://covid.scsc.in/, was launched by the Cyberabad Police and Society for Cyberabad Security Council (SCSC) on Friday with verified and accurate information related to any Covid-related information.

The portal has four categories: critical care services giving verified information about ambulance services, oxygen suppliers, hospitals and beds; self-care services providing accurate information on isolation centres and home quarantine support, doctors on call, and diagnostic centres; while preventive care services provides information on vaccination centres, and sanitisation services and the latest information section providing updates on Covid-19 bulletins. Suppliers and service providers can register as well.